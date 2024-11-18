Election 2024 is about policies, not violence – Former President Kufuor

In an interview with journalists on Sunday, 17th November, he advised voters to respect and safeguard the country’s 1992 Constitution. “When it is election day, we will all vote peacefully to make our choice. We will rally behind the newly elected president under the Constitution. This is to ensure that we protect the Constitution instead of always changing it. A peaceful election this year is important for future elections,” he added.

As part of efforts to minimise potential electoral violence, former President Kufuor emphasised the importance of mutual respect among all Ghanaians. He pointed out: “We must respect that the true power belongs to the people. So we must all vote peacefully and rally behind the elected candidate.”

The former president also urged senior high school students to vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in gratitude for the implementation of the free SHS policy.

ADVERTISEMENT