Election 2024: Possible candidates Bawumia could pick as running mate

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central came second with 37.41%.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came third with 0.76% while Francis Addai Nimoh was last with 0.41%.

Official results from the Electoral Commission (EC) indicate that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries, winning 14 of the 16 regions.

In a landslide victory, Dr. Bawumia secured victory in all regions, except for the Volta and Central regions.

Some names have emerged in the public domain calling on Dr. Bawumia to select Kennedy Agyapong as his running mate to give the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a 'showdown'.

Reports suggest Communication Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare are locked in a competition over who is best fit to partner Bawumia.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is reportedly working very hard against her male competitors for the coveted slot while at the same time eyeing Frema Opare who has shown a keen interest in the slot.

There were speculations about the Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh alleged intentions to serve as a running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Other names have also popped up in the race. These are Apostle Professor Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and Dr. Yaw Adutwum, amongst others.

Dr. Yaw Adutwum

The name of the the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum has popped up as a potential running mate to Dr. Bawumia in 2024 but he has dismissed speculations regarding his purported ambitions for the vice-presidential role.

Dr. Adutwum stated that he has not engaged in any activities aimed at positioning himself as a running mate after the congress.

He stated that vying for the role would be unnecessary and perhaps counterproductive within the party's internal processes.

Apostle Professor Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah

He is a Ghanaian theologian, a televangelist, a composer, and the fifth chairman of The Church of Pentecost from 2008 to 2018.

He founded the Pentecost International Worship Centre, a ministry of The Church of Pentecost in 1993.

He holds a doctor of philosophy degree in theological studies from the University of Birmingham (2002) and a master of theology in applied theology from Regents Theological College.

Onyinah served as a member of the National Peace Council in Ghana, and the president of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council from 2011 to 2019.

Even before the NPP held its presidential primaries on November 4, 2023, the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has tasked Ghanaians to ignore speculations about his alleged intentions to serve as a running mate to Dr. Bawumia ahead of the 2024 elections.

He is a Ghanaian medical doctor.

He studied Human Biology and Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and completed his MB CHB in 1994.

He continued with post-graduate studies in MSc. Clinical Epidemiology at the Netherlands Institute of Health Sciences in 1998.

He is a former Minister of Education.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

She is the Minister for Communications and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency.

Owusu-Ekuful is a lawyer, and advocate for women's and children’s rights and was the MD of WESTEL, the second National Telecoms Operator, Managing Consultant with N. U. Consult, Legal, Governance and Gender Consultants, and Chairperson for the Social Development Committee.

She is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), and African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA).

