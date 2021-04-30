RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Election petition: Everything done to prevent Jean Mensa from accounting to Ghanaians - Mahama

John Mahama, the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said everything was done in the trial of the 2020 election petition to prevent the Electoral Commission (EC) from accounting to the people of Ghana.

He alleged that the election petition was orchestrated to help the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa to escape accountability.

He said: "Everything was done in this trial to prevent the Commission from accounting to the people in whose name they hold office."

According to him, "The 2021 election petition will go down in history as the profound moment when the Chairperson of the EC opted to evade public scrutiny."

Speaking at the annual conference organised by Professionals Forum on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Accra, Mahama believes that "the law should not be an instrument for partisan purposes...I also believe that the rule of law should mean that one rule for all."

He said the NDC must ensure that more professionals and more educated people coming into play in respect of policing and monitoring the elections at the grassroots level.

"Collation of results is an important activity that the expertise that you people carry can help with, in terms of collating the party's results in good time and also transmitting the results as most of you do in your professional work with information technology," he stated.

