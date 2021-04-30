Election petition: Everything done to prevent Jean Mensa from accounting to Ghanaians - Mahama

He said: "Everything was done in this trial to prevent the Commission from accounting to the people in whose name they hold office."

According to him, "The 2021 election petition will go down in history as the profound moment when the Chairperson of the EC opted to evade public scrutiny."

Speaking at the annual conference organised by Professionals Forum on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Accra, Mahama believes that "the law should not be an instrument for partisan purposes...I also believe that the rule of law should mean that one rule for all."

He said the NDC must ensure that more professionals and more educated people coming into play in respect of policing and monitoring the elections at the grassroots level.