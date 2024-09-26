Electoral Commission pledges exhibit corrected voter register after NDC protest

Acknowledging these issues, the EC clarified its intentions regarding the re-exhibition of the PVR. While the Commission does not oppose holding a physical exhibition across all 40,000+ centres, it cited significant time constraints, indicating that printing and distributing the corrected register would take about four weeks—making it unfeasible with the approaching election date.

“The Commission intends to implement an Online Exhibition of the PVR at no cost to Registered Voters. Voters will be able to report anomalies with their details within a time frame to be made available to the public. The Voters Register will be displayed online until Election Day,” the EC stated.

The EC also addressed the NDC’s call for a forensic audit, arguing that the request lacked sufficient justification. “The Commission is of the view that the legal and administrative processes laid down to clean the PVR have not been fully exhausted to justify the calls for a forensic audit. We entreat the public to trust us to carry out our mandate,” the statement added.