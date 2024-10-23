ADVERTISEMENT
Electoral Commission steps up public education using local dialects (videos)

Andreas Kamasah

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has elevated its public education efforts by utilising local dialects to communicate key electoral messages to all corners of the country.

This innovative campaign is part of the Commission's constitutional duty, as outlined in Article 45(d) of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates it “to educate the people on the electoral process and its purpose.”

As part of this initiative, the Commission has produced a series of informative videos covering various aspects of the electoral process. These skits have been designed to offer clear insights into the procedures that ensure transparency, with the ultimate aim of providing the public with sufficient information to prevent the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda.

In a bid to make the content accessible to the widest possible audience, the videos are available not only in English but also in several local languages: Ga, Nzema, Hausa, Dagbani, Ewe, and Twi. This approach aims to ensure that citizens across Ghana, including those in remote areas, can fully understand the workings of the election process.

The videos demonstrate critical elements of election management, including the printing of ballot papers, the monitoring of this process by political parties and other stakeholders, the distribution of ballot papers, and the accounting for each ballot on polling day.

This educational campaign underscores the Commission's commitment to enhancing electoral transparency and building trust in the electoral process, by ensuring every Ghanaian, regardless of language, is well-informed.

Check out the videos below in various local dialects:

