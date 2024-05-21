EOCO involved in a cover up for Cecilia Dapaah — Domelevo

"It is s very clear to the AG and EOCO the likelihood of the inability of Cecelia Dapaah to explain the source of the money.

"If they commenced money-laundering investigation and she is not able to explain, she will fall foul of section 1 and section 3 of the anti-money laundering law that is why they are reluctant to even commence any investigation relating to money laundering," the anti-graft campaigner told Joy News.

Also commenting on EOCO’s approach to the investigation on the stash of money found in the house of the former Sanitation Minister, former Majority leader Cletus Avoka described EOCO’s conduct as travesty of justice.

"It is corruption for EOCO to say that there was nothing wrong with the incident. I think the government must do more about this incident. Frankly speaking EOCO’s treatment of the Cecelia Dapaah case is a travesty of justice," the former Interior Minister said.

Some prominent Ghanaians, including Domelevo, have filed a petition to Parliament seeking a bipartisan probe into the conduct of the EOCO in the investigation regarding the stash of money found in the residence of the Cecilia Dapaah.

According to the group, which also includes outspoken anti-graft campaigner Martin Kpebu, security analyst Dr. Adam Bona, academic Professor Ransford Gyampo, and over 100 other Ghanaians spanning different walks of life, EOCO had more than enough basis to investigate the former Minister for money laundering as she has been inconsistent and unable to provide the source of the huge amount of money seized at her residence by the Special Prosecutor.

The failure to explain the source of the money should have been the cornerstone of the investigation, the petition, which was submitted to Parliament on Thursday, May 16, 2024, noted among other points.