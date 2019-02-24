“I wish that this fire will keep on burning… Eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us not believe the kinds of stories that will be circulated,” Mahama admonished in his victory speech, after winning 95 percent of the total valid votes in the NDC presidential race.

Mr Mahama promised he will “work closely and tirelessly” with the leadership and structures of the party to defeat the NPP come 2020.

“I will work closely with all of you so that our common objective of returning to power would be achieved," he said.

"I salute all our executives. It is my hope that we will work together and eschew all attempts to divide us. Let us trust each other and let us not believe the kind of stories we circulated creating an impression that we are against each other,” he added.

Mahama polled 213,487 votes representing 95.23% of the total votes cast to beat the six other contestants to lead the largest opposition party in the 2020 general elections.

A former Vice-Chancellor of University of Professional Studies; Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi came second with 3,404 votes representing 1.52% of the total valid votes cast.

The Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Nadowli/Kaleo, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin came third, polling 2,301 votes representing 1.03% of the total votes cast.

Goosie Tanoh also came fourth with 2,091 votes representing 0.93%.

The former Trades and Industry Minister in the Mahama government, Ekwow Spio Garbrah polled 1,447 votes which represents 0.65% of the total votes.

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Mr Sylvester Mensah and businessman secured 934 of valid votes cast representing o.42 percent.

And a businessman, Nurudeen Iddrisu, placed seventh with 520 votes representing 0.23%.