He will be speaking on the scourge of monetization in Ghana’s electoral politics for the celebration of the 38th anniversary of the 31st December Revolution, on Tuesday, December 31.

The commemoration will be held at the Winneba Lorry Park with a durbar of chiefs and people present to witness the ceremony.

The event will involve a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the fallen heroes followed by a durbar.

The Organising Committee said the celebration will be under the theme, Monetization of Elections in Ghana: ‘A threat to National Development and Genuine Democracy’.

Aside from the leader of the revolution, other speakers include former President, John Dramani Mahama, Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Local Organizing Committee Chairman, Mike Hammah.

The event starts at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The 31st December 1981 revolution ushered in a period of economic and political transformation that culminated in the re-establishment of lasting constitutional rule in 1992. The revolution also gave birth to the National Democratic Congress which won elections in 1992 and 1996 under the leadership of Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.