The EC is insisting that the voters' register in its current state is not fit to be used for the December elections.

Some political parties earlier rejected a demand to compile a new voters' register, arguing that it should at least conduct an exercise to clean-up the document by removing names of persons deemed ineligible to be on the roll.

But the EC went ahead to compile a new register and after the registration, it said there are about 800,000 persons on a quarantine list.

Over 35,000 applicants were challenged during the registration exercise.

Some 16.9 million persons have registered to vote but the Commission expects this figure to drop after the adjudication and duplication processes.

The EC said it has registered a total of 16,663,699 voters as of Thursday, August 6, 2020.

The old voters' register had a total of 16,845,420 registered voters.

The Commission had projected to register 15 million eligible Ghanaians in the 38-day mass registration exercise but exceeded that target after registering 16,663,669.

Historically, the registration exercise does not attract as big a turnout as the general one does, the exercise is very crucial because it will allow first-timers to register not only to participate in this year's elections but future elections as well.

One of the electoral offenses is the inclusion of minors (voters less than 18 years old) in the voter register.

There is no denying the fact that the issue of minors on the register can create needless concerns and push the country to the brink of conflict and violence.

But the questions begging for answers are who should be held responsible for getting minors in the register? Indeed, how did these minors in the first place get their names into the register and who are responsible for this problem?

It's also an electoral offense that is the penchant of some political parties to bring nationals from neighbouring countries to register in Ghana. Some registrants also want to have their names in the register of voters in more than one polling station.

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa said steps have been taken to remove all illegal registrants before the December polls.

The clean-up is to eliminate the names of minors and foreigners on the register to ensure credibility ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.

The exercise is one of the important activities the EC will be rolling out for the smooth conduct of the elections.