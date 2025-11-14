Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (10 - 14 Nov)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round up of the major stories shaping conversations across Ghana. If your week has been hectic or you are simply catching up, this summary brings you the key developments that dominated national attention.

1. Government increases 2026 public sector salaries and minimum wage by 9 percent

The government has approved a 9 percent salary increase for all public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure for the 2026 fiscal year. According to the National Tripartite Committee, the national daily minimum wage will move from GHS 19.97 to GHS 21.77, effective from 1 January to 31 December 2026. Officials say the decision reflects the current cost of living and broader economic conditions. The agreement, signed on 9 November 2025, follows successful negotiations between the government, represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Finance, and Organised Labour. Stakeholders say the increment supports fairness, stability, and improved motivation within the public sector.

2. August 6 helicopter crash caused by sudden loss of altitude, says Investigative Committee

The government-appointed Investigative Committee probing the August 6 helicopter crash has revealed that the deadly incident was caused by a sudden loss of altitude triggered by a downdraft linked to poor weather conditions. Captain (Rtd) Paul Forjoe, a member of the committee, disclosed the findings during a press briefing on Tuesday, 11 November 2025. The report also noted that the flight had been delayed by nearly an hour due to unfavourable weather. The investigation examined flight history, weather patterns, the sequence of events and both human and systemic factors involved in the crash.

3. Former BOST MD arrested by EOCO at Kotoka International Airport

Former CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, Edwin Provencal, has reportedly been arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office while attempting to leave the country. A senior New Patriotic Party figure confirmed on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme that Mr Provencal was apprehended on Monday, 10 November, at Kotoka International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Maputo, Mozambique, without securing the required clearance.

4. President Mahama suspends military recruitment in Accra after stampede deaths

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ghana Armed Forces to suspend its ongoing nationwide recruitment exercise in Accra following a tragic stampede at the El Wak Sports Stadium that resulted in six deaths. Speaking at the launch of the Nkoko Nkitinkiti Programme in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, 12 November, President Mahama expressed deep regret over the incident and said the suspension is necessary to restore order and allow for a full investigation.

5. Parliament approves Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana’s Chief Justice

Parliament has approved Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana’s next Chief Justice after the Appointments Committee presented its report to the House. Presenting the report on Thursday, 13 November, Committee Chairman Bernard Ahiafor said the recommendation was based on a majority decision. Justice Baffoe-Bonnie was praised for his competence, legal expertise and strong appreciation of judicial ethics.

Bonus: Government abolishes COVID-19 Levy, Ghanaians to save GH¢3.7 billion

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has confirmed that the government has scrapped the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy in fulfilment of President Mahama’s 2024 campaign promise. Presenting the 2026 Budget Statement to Parliament, Dr Forson said the removal of the levy will save Ghanaians over GH¢3.7 billion. Additional tax reforms include removing VAT on recognisance and mineral prospecting, reducing the effective VAT rate from 21.9 percent to 20 percent and raising the VAT registration threshold from GHS 200,000 to GHS 750,000.

