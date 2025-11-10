Government increases 2026 public sector salaries and minimum wage by 9%

The government has approved a 9% salary increase for all public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure for the 2026 fiscal year.

According to the National Tripartite Committee, the national daily minimum wage has been increased from GHS 19.97 to GHS 21.77. The new rate will take effect from 1 January to 31 December 2026.

The decision follows careful consideration of the country’s cost of living and prevailing economic conditions.

The agreement, signed on 9 November 2025, was reached between the government, represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF), and Organised Labour after successful negotiations aimed at promoting stability and fairness within the public sector.

Finance Minister Dr Ato Forson commended Organised Labour for their cooperation and sense of patriotism, noting that the salary adjustment aligns with the government’s efforts to consolidate Ghana’s economic recovery.

He said:

The country has gone through difficult times with high inflation and interest rates, but today both indicators have declined. The government is working to further reduce inflation from the current 8% to ease the burden on Ghanaians.

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, also praised both sides for their constructive dialogue, stating that the agreement demonstrates the government’s commitment to maintaining good relations with workers while strengthening the economy.

All parties acknowledged the need to strike a fair balance between workers’ welfare and business sustainability.

TUC Secretary-General Joshua Ansah appreciated the sacrifices made by workers in accepting the 9% pay rise but cautioned the government against introducing new taxes or raising tariffs, which could erode the benefits of the increase.

