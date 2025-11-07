Ghana donates ₵10 million in humanitarian aid to Jamaica, Cuba, and Sudan

Ghana has extended a ₵10 million humanitarian support package to communities in Jamaica, Cuba and Sudan affected by natural disasters and conflict. The donation, made on behalf of the people of Ghana, reflects the country’s enduring commitment to global solidarity and compassion.

At a brief presentation ceremony in Accra on Friday November 7, President John Dramani Mahama underscored the importance of unity and empathy in times of crisis.

President Mahama spoke about the growing impact of climate change, highlighting the increasing frequency of severe weather events, particularly in the Caribbean. Referring to the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm that hit Jamaica on 28 October before sweeping through Cuba, he said the disaster had left hundreds dead and caused extensive damage worth billions of dollars.

“Because of climate change, extreme weather events have become far too common,” the President remarked. “For the Caribbean, hurricanes have become like a game of Russian roulette.”

He explained that Ghana’s humanitarian gesture was in keeping with the nation’s long-standing tradition of providing assistance to those in need, citing previous aid efforts to Guinea, Congo and Japan.

“This donation continues that legacy,” he stated. “Our support will reach three countries: Jamaica, which suffered the most damage, Cuba, and Sudan, where conflict continues to cause immense suffering.”

President Mahama expressed concern over the ongoing crisis in Sudan, noting that global attention remains limited despite the magnitude of the humanitarian disaster. “Sudan is becoming the forgotten war,” he said. “The displacement, atrocities and human suffering there are unacceptable in this century.”

The donation includes:

2,400 bags of locally produced rice

540 bags of sugar

377 boxes of assorted medicines

1,500 mattresses and 500 pillows

100 cartons of fortified Gari Mix

50,000 T-shirts

Three 20-foot containers of cocoa and chocolate products

20 pieces of 500-litre water storage tanks

20 hand-washing stations

10 portable emergency toilets

Assorted clothing

Distribution of the relief items will be as follows: 50% to Jamaica, 30% to Cuba, and 20% to the International Red Cross for displaced persons in Sudan.