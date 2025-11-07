EPA anti-galamsey operation turns near fatal; 2 journalists critically injured (video)

An anti-illegal mining operation carried out by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region nearly ended in tragedy after a road accident left two (2) journalists and some EPA staff critically injured.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, Professor Nana Ama Klutse, the accident occurred while the team was fleeing from a group of armed men believed to be illegal miners.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 on Thursday, 6 November, Professor Klutse said the operation formed part of a three-week nationwide campaign to clamp down on illegal mining activities, especially those affecting water bodies.

She stated:

As part of the operation that began yesterday, the EPA is targeting not only those mining illegally in river bodies but also the businesses that supply them with equipment. We realised that dealing with the suppliers is equally important.

She noted that the team had earlier shut down several shops at Anhwia Nkwanta selling equipment used for galamsey operations. The next phase of the exercise took them near Obuasi, where they discovered active illegal mining activities.

She recounted:

When we got closer, the miners took to their heels, leaving their equipment behind. We found three excavators operating in the river, which had been diverted and flooded nearby areas. It was a terrible sight.

While leaving the site, the team reportedly came under threat from armed men. Professor Klutse explained:

We were accompanied by military and national security officers, but we realised we couldn’t exchange fire, so we decided to flee. In the process, one of our vehicles collided head-on with a truck carrying mining pipes.

She added that the EPA team received intelligence from Accra instructing them to avoid their planned route because of heightened security risks.

We were told to change our route and take a longer one through the Western and Central Regions to Kumasi. Unfortunately, just before reaching Kumasi, the accident occurred.