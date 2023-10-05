Felix Owusu-Adjapong: Former NPP MP for Akyem Swedru passes away at 79

Hon. Felix Owusu-Adjapong had a distinguished political career, serving as a Minister during the Kufuor administration. He was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 1996 and continued to represent his constituents in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Parliaments.

In 2007, he made a significant move by resigning from his ministerial role to contest in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential race, albeit without success. Following this, he did not seek re-election as a parliamentary candidate in the 2008 general elections, and Joseph Ampomah Bosompem secured the seat for the NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his dedication to public service continued, and in June 2008, he was appointed as the Minister of Energy, serving in this capacity until the conclusion of President Kufuor's administration in January 2009.

Hon. Felix Owusu-Adjapong's legacy in Ghanaian politics will be remembered, and his passing leaves a void that will be felt by many.