The news of his passing was confirmed by the Majority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who took to Twitter on Wednesday, October 4, to share the somber news with Ghanaians. While the exact details surrounding his death remain undisclosed, the impact of his passing is deeply felt by the nation.
Felix Owusu-Adjapong: Former NPP MP for Akyem Swedru passes away at 79
Ghana's political landscape is mourning the loss of a distinguished figure as the former Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region and ex-Majority Leader, Felix Owusu-Adjapong, passed away at the age of 79.
Hon. Felix Owusu-Adjapong had a distinguished political career, serving as a Minister during the Kufuor administration. He was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 1996 and continued to represent his constituents in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Parliaments.
In 2007, he made a significant move by resigning from his ministerial role to contest in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential race, albeit without success. Following this, he did not seek re-election as a parliamentary candidate in the 2008 general elections, and Joseph Ampomah Bosompem secured the seat for the NPP.
However, his dedication to public service continued, and in June 2008, he was appointed as the Minister of Energy, serving in this capacity until the conclusion of President Kufuor's administration in January 2009.
Hon. Felix Owusu-Adjapong's legacy in Ghanaian politics will be remembered, and his passing leaves a void that will be felt by many.
Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.
