GIFEC boss Tanko-Computer rubbishes fake PhD claims, names awarding university [Video]

Dr Rashid Tanko-Computer, Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), has addressed mounting questions surrounding the authenticity of his academic credentials.

During an appearance on JoyPrime's Prime Morning Show on Wednesday, June 11, Dr. Tanko-Computer firmly rejected allegations questioning his educational background and professional standing.

The veteran politician emphasised his extensive experience in academia as evidence of his legitimacy.

I am a lecturer, and I have taught students for a very long time. Matters like this, when you give them attention, I cannot respond to people like that.

He stated during the interview.

My students have never failed. I don't give credibility to people like that.

Dr. Tanko-Computer provided details about his doctoral studies, explaining that he obtained his PhD from Kingsnow University, an online educational institution.

According to his account, he commenced his studies in 2012 and successfully completed the programme in 2016.

I think I have to go back to the classroom and teach some people sense in education

He added, displaying confidence in his academic standing.

Emerging inconsistencies

Despite his public defence, discrepancies have surfaced regarding specific details of his academic achievements.

A Facebook post dated December 11, 2016, shows Dr Tanko-Computer expressing gratitude for receiving his qualification, writing about "God and one Professor Alex" for conferring upon him a PhD in Public Administration from Kingsnow University.

This detail appears to contradict some of his previous public statements about his educational background.

Broader context of academic credential disputes

The scrutiny of Dr Tanko-Computer's qualifications occurs within a wider pattern of similar controversies affecting public figures.

Recently, Dr Sansa Daly faced accusations of fraudulently claiming medical credentials, allegedly asserting graduation from a prestigious American university without proper verification.

These incidents have prompted increased public demand for rigorous verification processes, particularly among social media users who are calling for greater transparency in confirming such academic claims.

Response to critics

Dr. Tanko-Computer addressed his detractors directly, particularly responding to criticism from Sir Obama Pokuase, identified as a supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His response was notably pointed in addressing the political dimensions of the controversy.

So his [Sir Obama Pokuase's] government was in power for eight years, and at that time, was he sleeping or was he in Jamaica? He didn't know this, and I worked under them for eight years. I don't respond to 'idiots'; that's why I don't know him.

Dr. Tanko-Computer remarked, highlighting his service during the previous NPP administration.

Regulatory framework and concerns

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has recently intensified its scrutiny of questionable academic credentials, expressing particular concern about the proliferation of unverified titles in public discourse.

The Commission has raised specific questions about institutions like Kingsnow University, with critics arguing that such establishments may lack proper accreditation to award legitimate academic qualifications.

According to GTEC guidelines, the misuse of honorary or unverified academic titles represents a violation of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023).

The Commission warns that such practices undermine public confidence in Ghana's educational system and compromise the integrity of legitimate academic achievements.

Educational standards and accreditation

GTEC has emphasised that only properly accredited institutions possess the authority to award honorary degrees and similar qualifications.

Furthermore, the Commission stresses that recipients of honorary degrees should not present such awards as equivalent to earned academic credentials, maintaining clear distinctions between different types of educational recognition.