RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

#FixTheCountry campaign part of being 'citizens and not spectators' – Bagbin

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has said Ghanaians calling on the government to fix the country must constructively be critical and scrutinize the government.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

His reactions come at the back of the campaigners of the #FixTheCountry trend on social media.

Recommended articles

He said "In recent times in Ghana, there are some positive developments in the country that should be commended but not condemned.

"The formation of youth groups and movements in response to the call of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians not to be spectators but citizens in the governance of the country should be supported by all well-meaning Ghanaians."

He added: "So youth groups such as 'Youth in Politics,' 'Youth in Development,' 'Fix The Country Now' are all positive developments that should be encouraged and supported."

Some Ghanaian youth called on the government to do right by ensuring all the systems in the country were working.

They wanted the government to fix the bad road network in some parts of the country, health care delivery, fix the unemployment in the country, and other important things.

This has led to many planned demonstrations both home and abroad to drum their point home to the government.

Youth Groups like #FixTheCountry must be commended not condemned - Alban Bagbin

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NDC Youth Organiser attacked with cutlass over GH¢400 campaign cash

Man-with-Cutlass

Akufo-Addo appoints Elizabeth Sackey as new Accra mayor

Elizabeth Sackey

NDC stalwart Ama Benyiwa Doe is dead

Ama Benyiwa Doe is dead

Announcement of MMDCEs is not a do or die affair - Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko