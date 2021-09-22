He said "In recent times in Ghana, there are some positive developments in the country that should be commended but not condemned.

"The formation of youth groups and movements in response to the call of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians not to be spectators but citizens in the governance of the country should be supported by all well-meaning Ghanaians."

He added: "So youth groups such as 'Youth in Politics,' 'Youth in Development,' 'Fix The Country Now' are all positive developments that should be encouraged and supported."

Some Ghanaian youth called on the government to do right by ensuring all the systems in the country were working.

They wanted the government to fix the bad road network in some parts of the country, health care delivery, fix the unemployment in the country, and other important things.