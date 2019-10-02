Nana Addo who is the three-time presidential candidate said: "I think it is important for there to be clarity on this matter. If the government cannot or will not listen to the calls for the reduction of electricity tariffs, it is important for the people of Ghana to know that God-willing, if I win the elections of this year, I definitely will."

He insisted: "I will definitely reduce electricity tariffs."

Nana Addo has been campaigning for a reduction in electricity tariffs after the detection of anomalies in the billing process.

The Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission instructed the Electricity Company of Ghana to suspend its new billing software until the anomaly is rectified.

The PURC on Monday, September 30, 2019, announced an upward review of water and electricity tariffs for the last quarter of the year.

The increment takes effect from today, October 1, 2019.

The tariff for water has been increased by 2.22 percent, while electricity goes up by 5.94 percent.

However, Ghanaians said the recent increase in electricity and water tariffs have heightened the disappointment of Ghanaians in the President.