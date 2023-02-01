Francis Addai-Nimoh officially joins race to lead the NPP as flagbearer for 2024 elections

The former legislator said preliminary research conducted by his team coupled with consultation and advice from some elders of the party, psyched himself to bring on board his professional knowledge and values to retain political power.

“I am humbled that my astute team has assessed my qualifications and motivations using some three criteria. Driven by my personal convictions, I am confident that my professional background and values can be useful in shaping the necessary initiatives that will significantly improve our country coupled with the clarion call I have been receiving over these last years from our party members, rank and file and from wide consultations with elders of the party, I, Addai-Nimoh, I have thereby decided and officially announced my candidacy to be elected as the next flagbearer of the NPP.”

Mr. Addai-Nimoh contested in the NPP’s presidential primaries in 2014 and lost

Relatedly, a recent research by Outcomes International Ghana and Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives on the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead.

According to research, delegates of the governing party are likely to elect the Vice President as the flagbearer of the party in the 2024 elections ahead of Alan Kojo Kyeremanten.