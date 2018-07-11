Pulse.com.gh logo
Freddie Blay is an imposter in the NPP - Nyaho Tamakloe barks


Dr. Tamakloe insists Freddie Blay is not a loyal member of the NPP for which reason he and other party members will not regard him as Chairman.

  • Published:
Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe play

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Suspended New Patriotic Party (NPP) elder, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has said that he sees the newly elected Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, as an imposter.

He said he and other NPP members will never recognise Blay as the Chairman due to his conduct in ascending to the position.

According to him, “an imposter has been used by a group of people to become the Chairman of the party”, a situation he claims, is not in consonance with the party’s convention of electing party chairmen from “within the party”.

READ ALSO: I funded 200 motorbikes; why can’t Blay provide 275 buses? – Sammy Awuku

Freddie Blay has come under criticism over the purchase of 275 buses play

Freddie Blay has come under criticism over the purchase of 275 buses

Dr. Tamakloe insists Freddie Blay is not a loyal member of the NPP for which reason he and other party members will not regard him as Chairman.

“I will never consider him as a true member of the NPP…I will never ever consider him as my chairman, those who want to consider him can go ahead and consider him. I know there are a lot of Ghanaians who are members of the New Patriotic Party who will not consider him as their chairman”, he said.

 

“Freddie Blay is not a member of our party, he has not been a member of our party for long”, he reiterated.

After acting as the Chairman after the suspension of Paul Afoko, Freddie Blay was elected as the substantive Chairman at the National Delegates Congress at Koforidua at the weekend.

