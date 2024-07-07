Free SHS is here to stay; no reversal is possible - Mahama silences critics

He clarified that both the NDC and the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) support Free SHS, with the primary difference being the method of implementation. According to Mahama, the NDC intended to introduce Free SHS gradually to ensure proper preparation, such as building sufficient infrastructure, in line with the constitution.

During the event, Mahama also addressed the role of journalists, lamenting how some have become "guard dogs" for the current government, attacking its critics rather than serving as watchdogs. This comment came in response to a question from the president of the Ghana Journalists Association, Albert Dwumfour, who expressed concerns about the safety of journalists under the Akufo-Addo administration. Dwumfour highlighted the numerous attacks on journalists, which have led to a decline in the country's media freedom index.

Mahama recounted how the environment for journalists in Ghana has become increasingly hostile, with some journalists forced to seek asylum abroad due to threats and attacks. He assured that, if re-elected, journalists would have the freedom to operate without fear of retaliation, noting that even his fiercest critics did not suffer attacks during his previous administration.