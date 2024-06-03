Ghana will get e-gates at Kotoka International Airport by December – Bawumia

He mentioned that these e-gates will be installed in the arrival section of the airport, eliminating the need for Ghanaians to undergo immigration checks upon arrival.

“In fact, before the end of this year, if you arrive in Ghana at Kotoka Airport, you won’t need to go to an immigration officer.

We are installing the e-gates; you put in your Ghana card, it will open for you, and you pass and enter. The e-gates will be operational in Ghana before the end of this year,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Dr. Bawumia expressed his desire to engage in an “open and frank discussion” with religious and faith-based organisations about school management, with a particular focus on discipline.

Dr. Bawumia made this announcement during a meeting with the clergy in Cape Coast, marking the start of his regional tour on Monday.

Speaking in the Volta Region as part of his campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia called for the reintroduction of road tolls.

He highlighted that the suspension of road tolls in 2021, as part of the government's efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, had significantly reduced the funds available for road maintenance and development.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that this has led to a marked decline in the condition of roads across the country, affecting both economic activities and the daily lives of Ghanaians.

The Vice President suggested that modernising the toll collection system could address past inefficiencies and public concerns.

“Let us go back to a system of broad-based road tolls. The tolling system has to come back, and I think it will come back. It is a fundamental mistake of the Government to place all road projects on the budget. The government doesn’t have enough money, and the private sector has to be brought in.”