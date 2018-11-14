Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Ghanaians are dying under your bad leadership - Mahama to Nana Addo

President Mahama also bashed the government on its 'woeful' handling of small scale miners, popularly known as galamsayers.

  • Published:
Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that the current New Patriotic Party government has brought untold hardships on Ghanaians.

He said President Akufo-Addo's bad governance has worsened the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

The former President said these while on a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.

“Even though an elected President has a four-year mandate, the NPP government with only two years in office has demonstrated that they don’t know what they are doing. Farmers are sad, drivers are sad and galamseyers are also sad,” Mahama said.

Speaking to NDC delegates at Asante Akim Central Constituency, John Mahama stated that when the NDC was in government under his leadership, the NPP led by Akufo-Addo thought it was easy to govern.

READ ALSO: NDC slams Nana Addo’s ‘my appointees are clean’ claim

President Mahama also bashed the government on its 'woeful' handling of small scale miners, popularly known as galamsayers.

“We were using the military in fighting galamsey but it didn’t take us anywhere so we had to stop them. We decided to regulate them with some laws so the galamseyers can operate effectively,” he said.

play

 

“Small Scale miners cannot work even with the license the government has issued to them. If the government doesn’t implement those laws by 2020 then the next NDC government under my leadership will make sure that it works,” Mr Mahama stressed.

The former President is in the Asante Region to interact with the delegates of his party to give him another mandate to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP warns parliamentary aspirants to stop campaigning NPP warns parliamentary aspirants to stop campaigning
You can fight corruption under the tree - A-Plus jabs Martin Amidu You can fight corruption under the tree - A-Plus jabs Martin Amidu
Hanna Bissiw declares support for Mahama, Asiedu Nketia Hanna Bissiw declares support for Mahama, Asiedu Nketia
NDC slams Nana Addo’s ‘my appointees are clean’ claim NDC slams Nana Addo’s ‘my appointees are clean’ claim
Mahama promises to regulate galamsey when voted back to power Mahama promises to regulate galamsey when voted back to power
We’ll enact a law to ensure future governments cannot review Free SHS – Nana Addo We’ll enact a law to ensure future governments cannot review Free SHS – Nana Addo

Recommended Videos

We are using ICT to formalise the economy – Bawumia We are using ICT to formalise the economy – Bawumia
No serious evidence against my appointees so far – Nana Addo No serious evidence against my appointees so far – Nana Addo
President Akufo-Addo assures on the economy President Akufo-Addo assures on the economy



Politics

‘Abide by the law and pay your tolls on Motorway’ – Parliament urges public
Parliament: Speaker to name and shame MPs who are always late
Court fines Charlotte Osei GHC8,000
President John Mahama
John Mahama starts Ashanti Regional campaign tour
X
Advertisement