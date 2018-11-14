news

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that the current New Patriotic Party government has brought untold hardships on Ghanaians.

He said President Akufo-Addo's bad governance has worsened the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

The former President said these while on a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.

“Even though an elected President has a four-year mandate, the NPP government with only two years in office has demonstrated that they don’t know what they are doing. Farmers are sad, drivers are sad and galamseyers are also sad,” Mahama said.

Speaking to NDC delegates at Asante Akim Central Constituency, John Mahama stated that when the NDC was in government under his leadership, the NPP led by Akufo-Addo thought it was easy to govern.

President Mahama also bashed the government on its 'woeful' handling of small scale miners, popularly known as galamsayers.

“We were using the military in fighting galamsey but it didn’t take us anywhere so we had to stop them. We decided to regulate them with some laws so the galamseyers can operate effectively,” he said.

“Small Scale miners cannot work even with the license the government has issued to them. If the government doesn’t implement those laws by 2020 then the next NDC government under my leadership will make sure that it works,” Mr Mahama stressed.



The former President is in the Asante Region to interact with the delegates of his party to give him another mandate to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections.