Ghanaians need honest and competent govt to turn economy around — Mahama

Mahama asserted that only the NDC, if voted back into power in the 2024 general election, can restore hope to the people.

He urged citizens not to lose faith and encouraged them to vote extensively for the NDC to liberate them from the government's "shackles."

Mahama conveyed this message during a courtesy visit to the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, at the Gbewah Palace in Yendi as part of his three-day Building the Nation Tour in the Northern Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasized that the country is facing a crisis and needs rescue from the prevalent incompetence, greed, and corruption displayed by government officials.

"The country is in crisis and needs to be rescued from the prevailing high levels of incompetence, greed and corruption exhibited by government officials," he said.

Mahama expressed disappointment in the government's failure to undertake the Yendi water supply project since assuming office.