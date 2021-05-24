Ghana's economy has collapsed and worst under Nana Addo in the 4th Republic - NDC man

According to him, Ghanaians are currently struggling under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government due to Ghana's poor economy.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Political News & Updates | Pulse Ghana
A communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Owusu Banahene, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of mismanaging the economy.
According to him, Ghanaians are currently struggling under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government due to Ghana's poor economy.
He believes "Under President Akufo Addo suppressive government, families have experienced the worst form of hardship with prices of food items, essential goods, and services, skyrocketing beyond the reach of average citizens."
The NDC member speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM said "the economy has collapsed. It is the worse economy in the 4th Republic."
He indicated that economies of countries such as Cote d'Ivoire were flourishing despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The economy messed up before Coronavirus set in. If the economy was so good, why is it in shambles? Côte d'Ivoire’s economy is surviving despite Coronavirus. This government [NPP] is just engaged in propaganda. Life is hard for citizens," he insisted.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh