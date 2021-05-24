Ghana's economy has collapsed and worst under Nana Addo in the 4th Republic - NDC man

He believes "Under President Akufo Addo suppressive government, families have experienced the worst form of hardship with prices of food items, essential goods, and services, skyrocketing beyond the reach of average citizens."

The NDC member speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM said "the economy has collapsed. It is the worse economy in the 4th Republic."

He indicated that economies of countries such as Cote d'Ivoire were flourishing despite the COVID-19 pandemic.