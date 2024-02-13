ADVERTISEMENT
Our economy in a big mess so I can't promise everybody salary increment — Mahama to teachers

Emmanuel Tornyi

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said he won’t give promises he can’t deliver on unlike the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-Addo and vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

John Mahama
John Mahama

According to him, the current state of the economy is in a mess.

In contrast to the NPP government, Mahama emphasized a commitment to avoiding promises he cannot fulfill.

His statement comes in response to widespread concerns raised by pre-tertiary teachers regarding the adverse effects on teaching and learning caused by the absence of essential amenities.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting in Tamale during his 'Building the Ghana We Want Together Tour,' Mahama clarified that, given the current economic challenges, he refuses to make commitments he cannot uphold.

Highlighting numerous unfulfilled pledges from the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration, he pointed out commitments such as constructing factories and dams in every district that have not been met.

Given the prevailing circumstances, he proposed that, if elected, his administration would offer accommodation support to pre-tertiary teachers.

The aim is to motivate them to stay on campus, reducing unnecessary expenses and fostering a conducive environment for optimal performance in their roles.

Mahama said "I’ve said that the economy is in a big mess, so I cannot promise everybody I’m going to increase salary and all that. I won’t be like those dishonest people who came to promise heaven that they will build factories in every district, they’ll build a dam in every village, I’m not that kind of person. So I cannot promise you that I’m going to increase your salary."

"And so we have taken note of the difficulties pre-tertiary teachers are going through, and I’ve suggested some of the solutions, and one is that we’ll help with accommodation in schools so that more teachers can stay in school."

