Our economy in a big mess so I can't promise everybody salary increment — Mahama to teachers

In contrast to the NPP government, Mahama emphasized a commitment to avoiding promises he cannot fulfill.

His statement comes in response to widespread concerns raised by pre-tertiary teachers regarding the adverse effects on teaching and learning caused by the absence of essential amenities.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting in Tamale during his 'Building the Ghana We Want Together Tour,' Mahama clarified that, given the current economic challenges, he refuses to make commitments he cannot uphold.

Highlighting numerous unfulfilled pledges from the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration, he pointed out commitments such as constructing factories and dams in every district that have not been met.

Given the prevailing circumstances, he proposed that, if elected, his administration would offer accommodation support to pre-tertiary teachers.

The aim is to motivate them to stay on campus, reducing unnecessary expenses and fostering a conducive environment for optimal performance in their roles.

Mahama said "I’ve said that the economy is in a big mess, so I cannot promise everybody I’m going to increase salary and all that. I won’t be like those dishonest people who came to promise heaven that they will build factories in every district, they’ll build a dam in every village, I’m not that kind of person. So I cannot promise you that I’m going to increase your salary."