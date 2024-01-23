Ghana's economy in a ditch and the next government will struggle — Joe Jackson

Jackson emphasized that the country's economic situation resembles being in the ICU but believes the struggle could be mitigated without political considerations in the quest for the presidency.

In an interview on Accra-based Onua FM, he said "The economy is in the ICU and we are not struggling to get out. For me, but for politics and power there would be no need for anyone to conest to become president because the next government will struggle."

He said John Mahama acknowledged the challenging nature of the task ahead, referring to it as a "honeymoon."

While Jackson remains uncertain about Mahama's ability to deliver, he noted the acknowledgment of the tough work.