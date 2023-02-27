‘Glory be to God’ – Ablakwa says as nobody’s ready to contest him

Mr Ablakwa took to his social media pages to renew his vow to serve his constituents to the best of his ability.

“We are running unopposed in the North Tongu NDC Parliamentary Primaries.

“Another reason to serve my beloved constituents better, stronger, harder & more innovatively.

“As you very well know, I don't & will never take your support for granted. Glory be to God,” the MP wrote on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The NDC is currently undertaking processes to elect its parliamentary candidates and a flagbearer in preparation for the 2024 elections as it seeks to recapture power from the governing New Patriotic Party. The primaries are scheduled for May 13.

Ablakwa, since he entered parliament in 2012, has served his constituents well and facilitated several development projects in the constituency to make life meaningful and easy for his people.

He is one of the few MPs in parliament who are vocal in speaking against bad governance, corruption, and abuse of power among other things in a bid to put the ruling government on its toes to serve the people’s interest.