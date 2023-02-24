She used ‘chop money’ I gave her to start building house secretly – Ghanaian man cries (video)

“I always gave her weekly chop money for her upkeep and not knowing she had bought a plot of land at Oyibi with my money and had started building, I had no idea.

“Meanwhile I haven’t even bought a bag of cement before, I didn’t know my money could build,” David lamented, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

He went on further to speak about how opportunistic the said girlfriend was despite all the goodies she was benefiting from him.

“Can you just imagine, ladies who come to you and even when they cook for you they want to pack some home, you invite them for lunch or dinner and after eating, drinking with you, they want take-away, when you see those people don’t venture.

“You give them money to cook in your own house and when she’s going to her house she packs some of the food she came to cook in your house, you invite her for dinner or lunch and after spending all your money she calls the waiter to pack extra food for her,” David recalled on live radio.