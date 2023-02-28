My wife likes only 3some – Ghanaian man cries, doubts if he's children's father (video)

The worried man disclosed this during TV3’s Confessions hosted by Ms Nancy that he met the woman who is now his wife and thought she was a virgin. He added that they even agreed to have no sex before marriage, and they both abided by the terms.

However, the shocking truth dawned on him on the night of their wedding day when they needed to have their first sexual intercourse having been joined together legally and customarily.

Kweku recounted that before he and his newlywedded wife went to bed after the wedding activities, she had disappeared and returned later.

“I told her, Baby, I want to have sex now, and she said she went to town to meet guys because she can’t have sex with only me. She really enjoys having sex with three men at a go. She said she took their contacts, so if I want to have sex with her, we must invite those men she met in the town to join us. That will make her comfortable and enjoy the sex,” 3news.com quotes him as saying.

Kweku who could not wait to ease himself after long sex starvation obliged hesitantly because he was not ready to lose his fresh wife. The couple has since been engaging in threesomes out of which they now have two children.

His worry now is whether it was his sperm that produced the children or those of his rivals.

Well, maybe a paternity examination of the children will be the surest way to asway his fears.