“God forbid for Bawumia to be President” – Martin Kpebu

In an interview on NEAT FM's morning show 'Ghana Montie,' Kpebu stated, "Who is going to vote for Bawumia, me? Never! God forbid for Dr. Bawumia to be president in this corrupt Akufo-Addo government. How can I vote for Bawumia?"

He also suggested that even God would disapprove of Dr. Bawumia's presidency.

Kpebu expressed optimism about John Dramani Mahama's chances in the upcoming December 7 presidential election, stating, "Akufo-Addo's bad governance has made things easier for JM (John Mahama) to win the election. It doesn’t mean (John Mahama) who messed up Ghana's economy is better, but it is because he appears to be better at corruption than Akufo-Addo."

Relatedly, Dr. Bawumia has advocated for the renewal of drivers' license to be extended to eight or ten years.

Addressing chiefs and other stakeholders at Boadua in the Akwatia Constituency of the Eastern Region, Dr. Bawumia said, “Drivers are here. Today, the driver's licence expires every two years. Let us extend it, be it 8 years or 10 years.

Let us make sure you can have a driver's licence without having to renew it every year. It does not make sense, and so by the grace of God we would make changes.”