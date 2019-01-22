A flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alban Bagbin, has said it is God’s calling for him to be President of Ghana.

According to him, it is his passion to improve the lives of Ghanaians if he wins the 2020 election.

Speaking on Accra-based Unua FM, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament said his decision to contest as president is a call from God.

“I am a Catholic and I believe it is a calling from God to be the president of Ghana,” Mr. Bagbin said.

He further stated that “it’s a passion for me to see Ghana climb from last to first and improve the well-being of Ghanaian.”

He added: “My commitments and passions have been how to improve leadership and governance of this country."

Mr. Bagbin is part of seven aspirants who have filed their nominations to contest the flagbearer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The others former President John Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Sylvester Mensah, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Nurideen Iddrisu, a Businessman, Dr Ekwow Spio-Gabrah, former Minister of Trade and Industry and Mr Goosie Tanoh.

Meanwhile, the NDC will today (Tuesday) begin with the vetting of its presidential aspirants.