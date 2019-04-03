He said God has revealed the winner to him to him in a dream, however, he will not disclose it now.

Speaking to Afia Pokua on Adom TV, he said, "I'm not in haste to reveal the winner because sometimes you need to apply common sense."

According to him, even the Lord Jesus Christ sometimes speaks in parables when talking to His prophets.

Prophet Kumchacha added that the inability to apply wisdom in delivering prophetic message from God, especially when it comes to elections “might cause serious trouble for you as a man of God.”

He made reference to the Bible and cited how Nathan wisely delivered his message to King David in 2 Samuel 12.