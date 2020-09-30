He cited the restoration of the teacher/nursing trainee allowances, implementation of the Free Senior High School policy for which government pays GHc2.2 billion annually.

Dr. Bawumia also said payment of GHc21 billion to 4.6 million depositors whose funds were locked up in the banking sector clean-up, and provision of infrastructure such as roads, libraries, classroom blocks, and health facilities.

Speaking at a durbar of teachers and artisans at Metaheko/Flamingo in the Ablekuma Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region to begin his four-day tour of the Region, he mentioned other policies government is implementing.

These programmes included the roll-out of the Free Senior High School policy, restoration of the teacher/nursing trainee allowances, the Nation Builders Corps, and provision of free water and electricity for lifeline consumers for six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The government, he said, had recruited 90,000 teachers since assuming office in 2017.

The Vice President further explained that in view of the fulfilment of about 80 per cent of the NPP 2016 electioneering campaign promises with more ongoing projects, Ghanaians could trust the government with four more years to deliver more developmental projects.

Dr Bawumia outlined some policies and programmes the Akufo-Addo-led government intended to implement when given the nod in the December 7 elections.