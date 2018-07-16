Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Gov't not struggling to fund free SHS - Oppong Nkrumah


Education Gov't not struggling to fund free SHS - Oppong Nkrumah

The free senior high school education policy was one of the President Akufo-Addo's main campaign promises during the 2008, 2012 and 2016 general elections.

  • Published:
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on free SHS challenges play

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on free SHS challenges

 

A Deputy Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stated that government is not finding it difficult to fund its flagship 'free SHS' programme.

He said there have been thought-out funding channels before its implementation last year.

He, however, conceded that the program was faced with some challenge at the initial stages but government was able to weather the storm and has fixed it.

READ ALSO: Free SHS Gov’t has spent GHC556m on Free SHS in first year

“It is incorrect to say government is in a fix regarding the free SHS system. In the first year of the free SHS system, the initial challenge was that we could not find the money to fund it. Budgetary allocation of about 400 million cedis was made available", he said.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on free SHS challenges play

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on free SHS challenges

 

"We funded it and about 90,000 students who did not have an opportunity to go to school did. In this second year, we are envisaging a larger number going into Senior High School.”

The free senior high school education policy was one of the President Akufo-Addo's main campaign promises during the 2008, 2012 and 2016 general elections.

As the debate over funding of the free SHS programme continues, Education Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has said enrollment under the Free Senior High School policy for September 2018 will cover more beneficiaries than in 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Economic Performance: Minority to hold mid-year budget review today Economic Performance Minority to hold mid-year budget review today
Denial: Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns Denial Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns
RIP: Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his 73-year-old mother RIP Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his 73-year-old mother
Tragedy: Gomoa East NDC organizer crashed to death Tragedy Gomoa East NDC organizer crashed to death
Tax Policy: Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays fears Tax Policy Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays fears
Economy: "Shush up" - Gabby fires Mahama over his comments on proposed VAT hike Economy "Shush up" - Gabby fires Mahama over his comments on proposed VAT hike

Recommended Videos

Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses
Politics: Mahama admin rejected imported ambulance - Health Minister Politics Mahama admin rejected imported ambulance - Health Minister
Politics: Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses Politics Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses



Top Articles

1 Tragedy Gomoa East NDC organizer crashed to deathbullet
2 Hajia Fati’s Assault Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia Fati’s trialbullet
3 RIP Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his 73-year-old motherbullet
4 Shocking Boxer found dead while on holidaybullet
5 United Nations Hanna Tetteh, ex-Mahama official, gets UN top jobbullet
6 Economy "Shush up" - Gabby fires Mahama over his comments on...bullet
7 Remorse Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist 'dirty' slapbullet
8 Economy of Ghana Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama...bullet
9 Corruption Fight Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor...bullet
10 NDC National Executive Congress NDC reportedly directs...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
6 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet

Politics

Joshua Akamba to contest for NDC's Generall Secretary
Aspiration Akamba officially declares to stand for NDC's National Organiser
NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah
Caveat Don't mount campaign billboards - NDC warn aspirants
Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthur
President Akufo-Addo
Eastern Corridor Road President Akufo-Addo shades Mahama; says his fixed roads are bumpy