Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Gov’t has spent GHC556m on Free SHS in first year


Free SHS Gov’t has spent GHC556m on Free SHS in first year

Deputy Minister for Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum said that they are streamlining the system as the first batch of beneficiaries goes to the second year and new admissions are made.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The government of Ghana has revealed that it has so far spent GHC556million on the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme for the 20172018 academic year.

This was disclosed by Deputy Minister for Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum when he appeared before Parliament to answer questions on the amount spent on the programme so far.

Dr Adtwum said that “the amount expended so far is GHC 556,998,740 for the first year.”

READ ALSO: Ken Agyapong rewards Adisco reps with GHc10,000

He also said that a total amount of GHC584million has been released to the ministry so far for the implementation of the programme.

He added that they are streamlining the system as the first batch of beneficiaries goes to the second year and new admissions are made.

“We are looking very good; the second year, the record is going to be free; so students who are in the first year, when they go to the second year, it is going to be free. When they go through the third year it is going to be free.”

“This September we are going to have two streams of students in the Free SHS system, and it is going very well. We are making efforts to ensure that we accommodate all the students who are coming,” he added.

READ ALSO: Old students against conversion of ‘Katanga Hall’ to mixed hall

Dr Adutwum explained that the first term cost GHC400million because the government paid for textbooks, school uniforms and admission fees for the students.

For the second and third term, the government paid GHC209 for each of the two terms.

“So, if you combine the second and third term, it is almost the same as the first term. It will give you about GHC800m for the whole year; and since this year’s budget captures both the first and part of the second year stream, you realise that the amount is higher,” he explained.

The government budgeted GHC1.3million for the Free SHS program in the 2018 budget to cater for the second and third terms and incoming first-year students.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

National Elections: Sammy Awuku thanks NPP delegates ahead of National Congress National Elections Sammy Awuku thanks NPP delegates ahead of National Congress
Legal Tussle: Kennedy Agyapong drags Anas to General Legal Council Legal Tussle Kennedy Agyapong drags Anas to General Legal Council
Scandal: Police sends NDC MPs double salary report to Attorney General Scandal Police sends NDC MPs double salary report to Attorney General
Trump: US President to meet May, Queen and visit Churchill's birthplace Trump US President to meet May, Queen and visit Churchill's birthplace
NPP Politics: Bundles of cash with faces of NPP contestants go viral NPP Politics Bundles of cash with faces of NPP contestants go viral
Corruption? Probe Freddie Blay's 275 buses - Dr. Amoako Baah to BNI, EOCO Corruption? Probe Freddie Blay's 275 buses - Dr. Amoako Baah to BNI, EOCO

Recommended Videos

Inusah Fuseini: I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central
Politics: Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media Politics Freddie Blay for NPP national chairman bundles shake social media
Politics: Martin Amidu investigates Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 cars Politics Martin Amidu investigates Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 cars



Top Articles

1 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthurbullet
2 NPP Politics Bundles of cash with faces of NPP contestants go viralbullet
3 Retirement I will bow out of parliament in 2020 - Inusah Fuseinibullet
4 Corruption? Probe Freddie Blay's 275 buses - Dr. Amoako Baah to...bullet
5 Foul Comment Agyapong rejects seat by Muntaka at Disciplinary...bullet
6 #NSMQ2018 Nana Addo can't wait to welcome #NSMQ2018 winners to...bullet
7 RIP One week church memorial for Amissah-Arthur todaybullet
8 EC Chairperson’s Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s IG page has...bullet
9 Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to investigate Freddie...bullet
10 NPP Congress Blay is buying votes with 275 buses -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons...bullet

Politics

NPP- UK sympathizes with H.E Paa Kwasi Amissah-Arthur's family
Condolences NPP- UK sympathizes with Amissah-Arthur's family
Mr. Freddy Blay
NPP ‘okayed’ Freddie Blay’s purchase of 275 buses – Spokesperson
Frances Essiam
Ghana Cylinder Impasse Sack Frances Essiam too - COPEC to Nana Addo
Politics In Ghana AIDS Commission to share condoms at NPP Conference