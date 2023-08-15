Addressing the press, Osofo Kyiri Abnosom in Accra on Monday, August 14, 2023, underscored that Ghana should focus on addressing its own internal challenges and abstain from interfering in the internal matters of other nations.
GUM will protest if Nana Addo sends Ghanaian soldiers to Niger — Osofo Kyiri Abosom
The 2020 presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, who styles himself as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to send Ghanaian soldiers to Niger as part of an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) military intervention to restore democracy.
He appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that Ghana's existing struggles and implored against any participation in actions that could result in loss of life among their own military personnel.
He stated that should the president disregard their plea and proceed with such intervention, GUM would lead a robust demonstration against the president and the government.
His comments come after the President had agreed to ECOWAS' decision to deploy troops to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.
The President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja.
ECOWAS leaders leaned toward a diplomatic solution, reserving military action as a last resort. The deadline for the junta to reinstate the elected president passed without change, with some neighboring countries supporting Niger's military.
Earlier, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against deploying Ghanaian soldiers to Niger.
He charged the President to submit his Niger policy to Parliament for scrutiny.
The July 26, 2023, coup in Niger is seen as a major blow to many who viewed the capital Niamey as a partner in the Sahel region that they could work with to beat back a growing uprising by groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS).
