GUM will protest if Nana Addo sends Ghanaian soldiers to Niger — Osofo Kyiri Abosom

He appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that Ghana's existing struggles and implored against any participation in actions that could result in loss of life among their own military personnel.

He stated that should the president disregard their plea and proceed with such intervention, GUM would lead a robust demonstration against the president and the government.

His comments come after the President had agreed to ECOWAS' decision to deploy troops to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja.

ECOWAS leaders leaned toward a diplomatic solution, reserving military action as a last resort. The deadline for the junta to reinstate the elected president passed without change, with some neighboring countries supporting Niger's military.

Earlier, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against deploying Ghanaian soldiers to Niger.

He charged the President to submit his Niger policy to Parliament for scrutiny.