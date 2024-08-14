'He dreams about me' - Mahama reacts to Akufo-Addo calling his name instead of Bawumia

Mahama seized the moment to imply that these verbal slips could be inadvertent endorsements from his political rivals. He urged voters to take note of these signals as the general elections on 7 December draw near. “We can read their minds from what they are thinking and what they are dreaming about. The time has come for us to take our destiny into our own hands,” he added, encouraging his supporters.

In a related matter, Mahama issued a stern warning about the potential misuse of funds from the Daakye Bond. He specifically criticised Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the former Education Minister and running mate to NPP’s Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over the management of the bond during his tenure.

Pulse Ghana

Mahama alleged that Dr Opoku Prempeh was responsible for allocating 4 billion cedis from the Daakye Bond while serving as Education Minister. He condemned the lack of progress on projects that were purportedly funded by this bond, many of which remain incomplete. “This person who is the running mate for Dr Bawumia was the Minister of Education and he brought a bond to Parliament called the Daakye Bond. It has led to the collateralisation of the GETFund so this year, total receipt from the GETFund should amount to about 7 billion cedis. About 4 billion of that was taken in the Daakye bond by NAPO and his Ministry of Education,” Mahama said.

He continued, “Tell me what was that money used for? The project that they said they were coming to fast-track and finish is still standing there unfinished so how did they apply that money? And so people have questions to answer.”