He characteristically arrayed in a white Kaftan, used in 2017, 2018 and 2019 said God's blessing of hard work is beginning to manifest in the country and that the NPP government has stabilised the macroeconomic turbulence.

Ken Ofori-Atta also revealed that the 2020 budget would review the country's tax exemption policy and said a lot of resources are lost in exemptions and it is, therefore, time to straighten it out and make the exemptions count.

He further explained that the 2020 budget is important because it is an election year.

The 2020 Budget, christened: "Nkosuo and Nkabom Budget" seeks to invest in infrastructural development such as roads, health, and education.

He enumerated the specific macroeconomic targets that have been set by the government in the Nkosuo and Nkabom Budget.

Here are some achievements listed by the NPP government.