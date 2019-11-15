He characteristically arrayed in a white Kaftan, used in 2017, 2018 and 2019 said God's blessing of hard work is beginning to manifest in the country and that the NPP government has stabilised the macroeconomic turbulence.
Ken Ofori-Atta also revealed that the 2020 budget would review the country's tax exemption policy and said a lot of resources are lost in exemptions and it is, therefore, time to straighten it out and make the exemptions count.
He further explained that the 2020 budget is important because it is an election year.
The 2020 Budget, christened: "Nkosuo and Nkabom Budget" seeks to invest in infrastructural development such as roads, health, and education.
He enumerated the specific macroeconomic targets that have been set by the government in the Nkosuo and Nkabom Budget.
Here are some achievements listed by the NPP government.
- 1.9 million people have directly benefited from the Planting for Food and Job programme;
- 97,373 graduates have been given an opportunity under NABCO to better position them for future jobs;
- 83,000 Ghanaians have been recruited under the Forest Plantation Programme to help restore our environment;
- A further 138,026 Ghanaians have been recruited under various programmes to support public sector delivery;
- 55,000 nurses have been recruited to enhance healthcare delivery;
- 3.6 million Ghanaians have been registered under the national ID programmes;
- 1,000 sanitary facilities are under construction to address open defecation;
- 49,000 trainee nurses have been paid Gh¢468 million in allowances;
- 48,000 teacher trainees have also been paid Ghc532 million in allowances;
- 181 companies have benefited from support under the 1D1F programme;
- 12,000 start-up businesses have received training support under the Government Entrepreneurship Programme;
- 80 business incubation hubs have been set up across the country to build the capacity of entrepreneurs;
- 20,000 students have been trained under the Student Entrepreneurship Initiative;
- 100 disabled women have been empowered to start businesses;
- 307 Ambulances have been procured for distribution to each constituency;
- 200 dams have been completed, and an additional 360 are dams under construction;
- 50 prefabricated grain warehouses have been constructed to reduce post-harvest losses; and
- 50 rural markets are under construction to enhance trade within our local assemblies.