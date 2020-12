The Speaker is not an elected member of parliament though he/she is qualified to stand for election as such.

The 8th Parliament will sit on January 7, 2021, to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers as well as for the administration of oaths to the Speaker and Members of Parliament.

Some of the MPs who had been in parliament for many years decided not to stand again in the 2020 election.

Number of NDC MPs out of Parliament

So far, at least 15 incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs have lost their seats.

That is aside from the 10 NDC MPs who lost their primaries last in 2019, seven incumbent MPs are retiring.

NDC flag

That means 32 current NDC MPs out of the 106 are not returning to Parliament in 2021.

Number of NPP MPs out of Parliament

Almost 72 incumbent MPs on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are also not returning to Parliament.

At least 34 incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs lost their seats in the December 7 elections.

About 21 of them are either ministers, ministers of state, or deputy ministers.

NPP flag

41 incumbent MPs lost during the NPP primaries this year and thus did not contest in general elections and 4 NPP MPs are retiring and the NPP will lose at least 78 MPs out of their 169 in the next parliament.

Therefore, in total, both the NPP and the NDC will lose 111 out of the 275 incumbent MPs will not return to Parliament in 2021.

Here are the MPs who will not return to Parliament in 2021:

NPP MPs who lost on December 7, 2020, elections

1) George Oduro – New Edubiase – Deputy Agric Minister

2) George Andah – Awutu Senya – Deputy Communications Minister

3) Yaw Buabeng Asamoah – Adentan

Yaw Buabeng Asamoah

4) Boniface Abubakar Saddique – Madina – Minister of State

5) Siaka Stephens – Jaman North – Deputy Bono Regional Minister

6) Yaw Afful – Jaman South – Deputy Aviation Minister

7) Ali Maiga Hamidu – Dormaa West

8) George Gyan Baffuor – Wenchi – Minister for Planning

9) Derrick Oduro – Nkoranza North – Deputy Defence Minister

10) Charles Konadu Yiadom – Nkoranza South

11) Abena Durowaa Mensah – Assin North

Titus Glover

12) Barbara Asher Ayisi – Cape Coast North – Deputy Minister for Works and Housing

13) Francis Kingsley Cudjoe – Ekumfi – Deputy Fisheries Minister

14) Alexander Abban – Gomoah West – Deputy Minister for Communications

15) Joseph Tetteh – Upper Manya Krobo – Deputy Eastern Regional Minister

16) Ebenezer Nartey – Ablekuma Central

17) Hajia Alima Mahama – Nalerigu Gambaga

18) Titus Glover – Tema East – Deputy Minister for Transport

19) Joseph Kpemka – Tempane – Deputy Attorney General

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

20) Adongo Frank Fuseini – Zebilla – Deputy Upper East Regional ministers

21) Anthony Karbo – Lawra – Deputy Roads Minister

22) Michael Gyato – Krachi East – Deputy Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation

23) Paul Essien – Jomoro – Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy

24) Barbara Oteng Gyasi – Prestea Huni Valley – Minister for Tourism

25) Kofi Amoakohene – Atebubu Amanten – Bono East Regional Minister

26) Gabriel Osei – Tain

27) Dr. Okoe Boye – Ledzokuku – Deputy Minister for Health

Dr Okoe Boye

28) Elizabeth Afoley Quaye – Krowor – Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture

29) Solomon Namliit Boar – Bunkpurugu – Deputy North East Regional Minister

30) Martin Oti Gyarko – Techiman North – Deputy Minister for Bono East

31) Catherine Afeku – Evalue Gwira – Minister of State

Catherine Afeku

32) Mathew Nyindam – Kpandai – First Deputy majority Chief Whip

33) Salifu Braimah – Salaga South

34) Vincent Odotei Sowah - La Dadekotopon - Deputy Communications Minister

NDC MPs who lost on December 7, 2020

1) Adams Mutawakilu – Damongo

2) Edward Kaale Ewola Dery – Lambuisie

3) Abdul Rauf Tanko – Yagaba Kubori

Adam Mutawakilu

4) Sualihu Dandaawa Ahlassan – Karaga

5) Mohammed Abdul Aziz – Mion

6) Charles Binipom Bintin – Saboba

7) Wahab Wumbei Suhuyini – Tolon

8) Simon Acheampong Tampi – Tatale Sanguli

9) Alhassan Umar – Zabzugu

10) Mahama Shaibu – Daboya Mankarigu

11) Mumuni Alhassan – Salaga North

12) Dr Robert Baba Kuganab-Lem – Binduri

13) Samuel Abdulai Jananyite – Chereponi

14) Joseph Naabu – Yunyoo

15) Felicia Adjei – Kintampo South

16) Mohammed Massawud – Pru West

17) Derek Darko Ohene Asifo Bekoe – Upper West Akim

NPP MPs who lost their primaries

1) Joseph Dahah Benhazin – Asutifi North Constituency

2) Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama Constituency

3) Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu Constituency

4) Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North Constituency

5) Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South Constituency

6) Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso Constituency

7) Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo Constituency

8) Joyce Adwoa Ako Dei – Bosome Freho Constituency

9) Dr Kojo Appiah Kubi – Atwima Kwawoma Constituency

10) Joseph Albert Quarm – Manso Nkwanta Constituency

11) Nana Amaniampong Marfo – Afigya Kwabre North Constituency

12) Dr Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East Constituency

13) Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East Constituency

14) Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency

15) Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa Constituency

16) Nana Amoako – Upper Denkyira East Constituency

17) Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South Constituency

18) William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda Constituency

19) Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso Constituency

20) Ama Sey – Akwatia Constituency

21) Opare Ansah – Suhum Constituency

22) Kwabena Ohemeng Tinyase – Kade Constituency

23) Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase Constituency

24) Eric Kwakye Darfour – Nkawkaw Constituency

25) Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh – Ablekuma North Constituency

26) Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon Constituency

27) Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South Constituency

28) Kofi Brako – Tema Central Constituency

29) Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency

30) Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon Constituency

31) Charles Bintin – Saboba Constituency

32) Dr Sagre Bambangi – Walewale Constituency

33) Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central Constituency

34) Godfred Bayong Tangu – Wa East Constituency

35) Patrick Adama – Sissala West Constituency

36) Ridwan Abass – Sissala East Constituency

37) Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim Constituency

38) Ato Panford – Shama Constituency

39) Alex Agyeku – Mpohor Constituency

40) Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime – Amenfi East Constituency

41) Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu – Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency

NDC MPs who lost their primaries

1) Joseph Yieleh Chireh – Wa West

2) Daniel Kwesi Asiamah – Buem

3) Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea – Amasaman constituency

4) Mathias Kwame Ntow- [Aowin Constituency

5) Amenga-Etogo – Chiana Paga Constituency

6) Ras Mubarak – Kumbungu Constituency

7) Francis Dakura – Jirapa Constituency

8) Aziz Abdul Muniru – Akan Constituency0) Eric Osei-Owusu – Afram Plains South Constituency

NDC MPs who are retiring

1) Alban Bagbin – Nadowli

Alban Bagbin and Fiifi Kwetey

2) Richard Quashigah – Keta

3) Inusah Fuseini – Tamale Central

4) Dr. Bernice Adiku Heloo – Hohoe

5) Magnus Kofi Amoatey – Yilo Krobo

6) Clement Kofi Humado – Anlo

7) Fiifi Kwetey – Ketu South

NPP MPs who are retiring

1) Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei - Tafo Pankrono

2) Kwabena Appiah Pinkrah - Akrofuom

3) Dr Ziblim Iddi - Gushegu

4) Shirley Ayorkor Botchway - Anyaa Sowutuom.