He filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the results.

The Supreme Court began to hear the petition challenging the outcome of the 2020 general elections today, Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The Chief Justice formed a panel that will sit and hear the petition filed by the NDC presidential candidate.

The members of the panel formed by the Chief Justice are:

His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah – Chief Justice

His Lordship Justice Yaw Appau

His Lordship Justice Samuel K. Marful-Sau

His Lordship Justice Nene Abayaateye Ofoe Amegatcher

His Lordship Justice Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey

Her Ladyship Justice Mariama Owusu

Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Any electoral dispute that will arise from this year’s presidential election will be determined by the Supreme Court within 42 days.

According to the Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah said the new amendments to the Supreme Court Rules were meant to guide the apex court to expeditiously deal with electoral disputes.

"The amendment to the Supreme Court Rules, effected by the Supreme Court (Amendment) (No 2) Rules, 2016 (C.I. 99), has introduced strict timelines for the management and hearing of presidential election disputes which require the court to determine any such disputes on the 42nd day after its filling," he said.