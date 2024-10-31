Here's how Electoral Commission collates and declares election results (videos)

As part of its public education campaign, the EC has produced a series of short, informative videos that illustrate the various stages of Election Day activities. These videos cover everything from the use of transparent ballot boxes to the final counting of votes, helping to clarify the electoral process for all citizens. The aim is not only to educate but also to combat misinformation and reinforce public trust in the electoral system.

One notable video in this series focuses on the collation and declaration of election results. It provides an overview of the different levels of results collation, starting from polling stations, moving through the constituency collation centre, and progressing to the regional and national collation centres. Ultimately, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, serving as the Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, declares the winner. The video also covers how parliamentary election results are collated and declared, offering viewers a comprehensive understanding of the entire process.

By taking these steps, the Electoral Commission of Ghana is making significant strides in promoting civic education and ensuring that all Ghanaians are informed participants in the democratic process. This initiative not only enhances transparency but also fosters a more informed electorate, which is essential for the health of any democracy.

