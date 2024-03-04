The EC announced it would begin accepting nominations from presidential and parliamentary candidates from September 9 to 13, 2024, setting the stage for the eagerly anticipated political showdown later in the year.
Here's the 2024 elections calendar
As the nation gears up for the 2024 elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) has outlined its calendar, marking critical milestones in the electoral process.
Recommended articles
Following the nomination period, the EC plans to conduct balloting for positions on the presidential ballot paper on September 23, 2024, with the parliamentary candidates' balloting slated for September 24, 2024.
Among the key activities, a voters' registration exercise is scheduled to run from May 7 to May 27, 2024. This crucial step will be preceded by an extensive public education campaign spanning 56 days, starting April 1, aiming to inform and prepare the electorate for the registration process.
Furthermore, the Electoral Commission plans to replace missing voter ID cards nationwide, beginning May 30, 2024.
Political parties are expected to receive the provisional voters’ register between July 9 and 18, followed by a public exhibition of the voters' register from July 15 to 24, 2024.
The final voters' register is set to be submitted to the political parties by late August to early September.
The EC also intends to engage with various stakeholders through meetings and the "Let the Citizen Know" series to foster a transparent, fair, and inclusive electoral process.
These engagements aim to build trust and eliminate any potential for suspicion among the electorate and political parties.
Special Voting is scheduled for December 2, 2024, catering to security agencies and accredited media practitioners tasked with duties on the main election day, December 7, 2024.
While the EC has not been mandated by law to declare election results within a specific timeframe, the commitment to a three-day maximum for the presidential results underscores the EC's dedication to transparency and efficiency.
Regional Collation Centres will continue to play a crucial role in announcing regional-level results, further streamlining the electoral process.
The EC's meticulously planned calendar is a testament to its commitment to conducting a seamless electoral process.
However, it’s noted that all scheduled dates are subject to review, ensuring flexibility and adaptability in the face of unforeseen challenges.
NDC tells EC to releases calendar
Earlier, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) expressed concern over the delay of the EC to make public the timetable for the 2024 general elections, slated for December.
The party's Director of Elections and IT, Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, in an open letter to the EC shared on his social media, dated March 1, 2024, said the EC is behind schedule regarding preparations toward elections 2024 as evident by the absence of a calendar of activities for the December polls.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh