I can debate Bawumia for free — Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Speaking on Adom TV, Joyce Bawah dismissed the call for a debate, noting that Dr. Bawumia has nothing new to offer.

"Bawumia has nothing else to offer; he should go to journalists for the debate. In 2020, they won without a debate and the same in 2016. The debate is not a big deal for John Mahama. Even, I can debate Bawumia. We can bet on it; I can debate him for free," she said.

Joyce Bawa further criticised the NPP, accusing them of corruption and dishonesty.

The NPP should speak the truth; it is also the convictions with which you speak to issues. On corruption alone, the level of stealing and graft, barefaced thievery in the face of barefaced lies, she stated.

However, the Minority in Parliament has condemned the Majority caucus for pressuring Mahama to engage in a debate with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the December elections.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, the Majority caucus renewed its appeal for Mahama to accept a debate challenge from Dr. Bawumia.

They argued that such a debate would allow Ghanaians to compare the two parties and determine who is better equipped to manage the economy.

However, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, speaking in Parliament rejected the proposal, asserting that a 'driver's mate' [Bawumia] was not qualified to debate an experienced driver [Mahama].

He suggested that the Vice President should first debate the caucus' spokespersons on the economy and budget before considering a debate with the former President.

Dr. Ato Forson emphasised that Dr. Bawumia lacks the experience to match Mahama, making a debate unnecessary at this time.