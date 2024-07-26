ADVERTISEMENT
I can debate Bawumia for free — Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Kojo Emmanuel

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has openly declared her willingness to debate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for free.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari
Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Her comment comes in response to calls from the Majority in Parliament for Mahama to accept Bawumia's challenge for a debate ahead of the December elections.

Speaking on Adom TV, Joyce Bawah dismissed the call for a debate, noting that Dr. Bawumia has nothing new to offer.

"Bawumia has nothing else to offer; he should go to journalists for the debate. In 2020, they won without a debate and the same in 2016. The debate is not a big deal for John Mahama. Even, I can debate Bawumia. We can bet on it; I can debate him for free," she said.

Joyce Bawa further criticised the NPP, accusing them of corruption and dishonesty.

The NPP should speak the truth; it is also the convictions with which you speak to issues. On corruption alone, the level of stealing and graft, barefaced thievery in the face of barefaced lies, she stated.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

However, the Minority in Parliament has condemned the Majority caucus for pressuring Mahama to engage in a debate with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the December elections.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, the Majority caucus renewed its appeal for Mahama to accept a debate challenge from Dr. Bawumia.

They argued that such a debate would allow Ghanaians to compare the two parties and determine who is better equipped to manage the economy.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

He suggested that the Vice President should first debate the caucus' spokespersons on the economy and budget before considering a debate with the former President.

Dr. Ato Forson emphasised that Dr. Bawumia lacks the experience to match Mahama, making a debate unnecessary at this time.

He highlighted the significant gap in experience between the two politicians, which he believes does not justify a direct debate.

