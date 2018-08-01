Pulse.com.gh logo
I didn't come to serve to enrich myself - Nana Addo


Corruption Fight I didn't come to serve to enrich myself - Nana Addo

According to Nana Addo, his family is not corrupt despite a conspiracy by some of his political opponents to portray them.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he did not come into public service to enrich himself.

According to him, his family is not corrupt despite a conspiracy by some of his political opponents to portray them corrupt.

Speaking at the annual Internal Audit Conference in Accra on Wednesday, August  1, 2018, he said the stringent and desperate efforts being made by his political opponents to tarnish his image and family with corruption will not wash.

He noted that his vow to protect the public purse is unwavering.

"I came to reiterate that I need your help in the fight against corruption. I came to renew publicly the secret vow that I took to protect the public purse. I came also to acknowledge that this is not a battle I can wage or win alone.

"There are many layers to the protection of the public purse and internal auditors are its primary defenders. I want to say that the stringent and desperate efforts being made by my political opponents to tarnish me and members of my family with corruption will simply not wash," he added.

"I did not come into public life to make money out of public service and members of my family know fully well that they have to behave and are not involved in anything untoward. I am aware that you give a dog a bad name in order to hang it but this dog will not be hanged," Nana Addo noted.

