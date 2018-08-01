Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbin


Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin play

Alban Bagbin

The longest-serving lawmaker and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin claims President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not in charge of the affairs of the nation and seems to have lost control of the men around him.

According to him, Nana Addo has demonstrated ineffective leadership in governance.

He said he is surprised at the appointment of 110 ministers and deputy ministers, who are close to him but doing their own thing.

Assessing the governance style of the President, the MP for Nadowli West in the Upper West region said Nana Addo has lost control over his appointees.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

 

He said, "I don’t think that this is the Nana Addo I knew that he could ever think of appointing 110 ministers and deputy ministers after criticizing 84 ministers and deputy ministers that it was on the high side."

"I will say again, I think he has been torpedoed and pushed to do that and that it looks like he is losing grips over his people. He is not in firm control actually. I don’t think he is in firm control," he said in an interview on Citi TV.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

