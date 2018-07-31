Lack of integrity caused NDC's defeat in 2016

news

The Chairman of the 13-member committee set up by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to probe its defeat in the 2016 election has revealed why the party lost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 elections.

According to Prof. Kwesi Botchwey, lack of integrity in the dealings of the party caused their defeat in the 2016 presidential polls.

He said, bitterness and manipulations also counted to the loss of the NDC.

Supporters have accused some party officials of amassing wealth and doing very little to help the fortune of the party in the elections.

Speaking at the 6th John Evans Atta Mills Commemorative Lecture at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region on the theme: "Ethicality, Democracy and National Development: The Legacy of President Atta Mills", Kwesi Botchwey said: "Indeed, the loss of ethicality had a lot to do in the party’s defeat in 2016".

He further explained that "In the work that I chaired – thanks to the decision of the national executive to involve me in that important exercise – we identified, and the party is aware, of the incidence of observation of grievances, bitterness, over what many saw as the manipulation and breakdown of integrity in the selection of executives in the various levels of management in the party’s affairs from the branch upwards."

Meanwhile, some party executives have noted that the party suffered an excruciating defeat to the NPP in the 2016 elections because supporters of the party have been seething with anger and pointing accusing fingers at party hierarchy for the party's predicament.