I don't deal with comedians - Franklin Cudjoe to GSA Deputy boss

Franklin Cudjoe said he does not pick up challenges with comedians.

Franklin Cudjoe with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

Franklin Cudjoe with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of Policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has equally responded to the challenge thrown at him by the Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), General Service, Dr Poku Edusei.

He said he doesn't pick up challenges with comedians.

His comments come after Dr Poku Edusei claims Franklin Cudjoe is a 'Kwaku Ananse' character and a psycho and an "empty barrels who make the most noise".

He said "I have come to the realization that Franklin Cudjoe is a psycho. His mission is to malign people and run them down. Bring it on, Kwaku Ananse.

READ MORE: Special Dev't Initiative will not accept government’s defence of Hawa Koomson budget - Minority

"With your (Cudjoe) Ananse-like belly I invite you to a public discourse on matters of national interests. Choose the forum and time, and I will put you to your level. Empty barrels make the most noise!"

But Franklin Cudjoe also attacked the GSA boss. He said "I don’t pick up challenges with clowns. I do with sane minds like the meeting I was part of with the President."

In a Facebook post, Franklin Cudjoe wrote: "Ah, I see some folks who are friends with the wasting 3rd deputy ceo of the Standards Authority, asking me to take up his challenge to debate him on why he is drawing free fuel, salary and vehicles at our expense without any value addition to the economy. Well, first off, I don't take up challenges from his likes and cheerleading party foot soldiers. Instead, while they were urging a needless challenge, I was.with the President of the country together with very few think tank heads discussing the size of the government (why the likes of Poku Adusei are a drain on the economy , anecdotedly      ) galamsey, Ghana Beyond Aid, Ghana's standing in the comity of nations, public sector reforms, decentralisation, debt and profligate expenditure, sanitation etc. Yes, that is the type of challenge I am.ready to take up..not with clowns."

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
NPP gov't making steady progress – Bawumia
Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’
Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice'
Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievements
