He described as unexpected the achievements chalked in three years.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is working tirelessly to deliver on all promises made during the 2016 campaign.

He said he felt the party promised too much but the government has achieved on most of the promises made.

Speaking at an acclamation ceremony for the presidential candidate of the party, Kufuor scored Nana Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with high marks of success in political leadership.

According to him, "the hallmark of our president [Akufo-Addo] and his vice [Bawumia], truly is beautifully articulated leadership."

"They [Nana Addo and Bawumia] articulate the vision of our [NPP] tradition so ably and so down to earth in a way that the grassroots appreciates as well as the high browed.

"I believe in just a period of about three and a half years, they've shown vision, they've displayed strategy.

“Initially, even some of us said they were promising too much for a four-year term in office but within three and half years see what they have done," he said.

"I wouldn't say we are perfect, no, I don’t believe perfection in humanity, I don’t subscribe to that but even as I admit we are not perfect, I tell you, we have greats…," he added.