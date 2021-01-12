In an interview on Accra based Neat FM, the MP who snatched ballot papers during the election of Speaker for the 8th Parliament said he will not take revenge against his colleague who hit me on the floor of the House.

He debunked reports which suggest that he is planning a retaliation on Muntaka, saying “I forgive him”.

Meanwhile, Political Scientist Dr. Richard Amoako Baah says the NDC caucus in Parliament went into the Speakership election in Parliament on Thursday, January 7 with a strategy.

According to him, the NPP caucus in the House was late in realising the strategy of their opponents and therefore could not counter it hence the election of the NDC nominee Alban Bagbin as Speaker.

“The NDC MPs were prepared. They came with a strategy but the NPP thought it was business as usual.No matter what you do, it’s over and there’s nothing you can do about it. The NDC is very sophisticated when it comes to these machinations. Look at the MP for Fomena and how he was treated and even now, it’s the NDC who has appointed him,” he told Morning Starr on Tuesday.

He urged the leadership of the NPP caucus in the House to explore ways to close their ranks.

“This is the time to call for unity in the NPP in parliament. I’ll advise Osei Kyei to form a caucus so that they come closer and work together”.

Listen to Carlos Ahenkorah speak on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme below;