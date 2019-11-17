The ex-president made the comments when when he signed the Book of Condolence for the Late Mrs Victoria Adzagli Ametefee, wife of Mr Henry K. Ametefee, Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, who died recently in Ho.

His comments follow a viral photo on social media that captured him in a pensive mood seated together with two other persons, including Mr Mahama.

He explained that he was nursing an injury from a parachute false landing in a bad weather several years ago, which led to the occasional discomfort he suffered when in sitting position.'

Former President Rawlings said because of that discomfort, he adjusted his seat at the funeral for some relief and not that he had issues with former President Mahama.

He questioned the motives of the person who took and circulated the photo, asking why pictures of him turning to Mr Mahama were not circulated.

"I actually turned towards Mr Mahama more than three times and where is that picture,” he said.

"Why did this intruder refuse to circulate my sitting position adjusting myself towards Mr Mahama but chose the opposite...what purpose does this serve anybody… more so when I cannot go to all places armed with the foam?" he asked.

"This is a clear case of misrepresentation of facts," he said.